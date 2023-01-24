Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tamale South constituency have besieged the party’s constituency office in protest of the changes in the party’s leadership in Parliament.

According to the constituents, there hasn’t been such a change in the party’s history. They also accuse the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah of sabotaging the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

The angry party members have given the National Office a 24-hour ultimatum to reverse the decision or risk incurring their wrath.

NDC Tamale South Constituency chairman, Alhaji Rauf Sumani speaking to Citi News on the issue said the decision was unpopular and must be reversed immediately.

“We have never witnessed anything like this since 1992. We do not understand. Why do they want to sabotage Haruna Iddrisu? The key message we want to send to the party’s National Chairman and General Secretary is that the decision is not good. Nobody is aware of this. It was only the party leadership that did this. The decision should be reversed within 24 hours,” he fumed.

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has also described as surprising the leadership changes by the National Democratic Congress in Parliament.

Mr Fuseini believes the unexpected changes are part of a grand strategy by the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The NDC on Tuesday, January 24, made some changes to its leadership in Parliament with Ranking Member of the Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, replacing Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle has also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza has also replaced Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah have, however, maintained their positions as First and Second deputy Whips respectively.