Twitter users appeared disgusted at the rising price of eggs and called it “ridiculous” as some labeled them a “luxury item.”

Multiple users noted the high cost of a carton of eggs at Whole Foods and posted photos showing prices as high as $11.49.

“I never thought EGGS would become a luxury item,” conservative commentator Mike Cernovich wrote.

I never thought EGGS would become a luxury item. Wtf — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 9, 2023

The price of eggs has tripled in certain places across the U.S. in the last year, according to CBS News. The price per carton surged as high as 49.1% in November, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The price of eggs has tripled in certain places across the U.S. in the last year, according to CBS News. The price per carton surged as high as 49.1% in November, according to the Consumer Price Index.

“$11.49 for eggs at Whole Foods,” tweeted former UFS fighter Jake Shields.

Other photos posted to Twitter showed empty refrigerators at different grocery stores and noted that eggs were “completely sold out.”

Completely sold out at our local Safeway yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KTTanFR4H3 — Bart Giordano (@bgiordan) January 9, 2023

Genevieve Roch-Decter, the CEO of Grit Capital, a financial media company, said eggs were the “new bitcoin” and posted a graph showing the average price of eggs skyrocketing.