Two persons have been burnt to ashes while two other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries after a Hyundai saloon car with registration number GW 4260-22 made a wrongful overtaken and collided with two articulator trucks with registration numbers GL 736-13 and GS 3913 – 11 at Potsin junction near Tonisco quarry in the Central Region.

The accident happened around 1 am on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Information gathered indicates that the saloon car made a wrongful overtaking and collided with the first articulator truck with the Registration number GL 736 -13 while the second car also hit the first articulator in the middle of the highway.

According to Kwame Tawiah an eyewitness, two people in the first articulator car burnt alive after the crash while two other persons in the Saloon car sustained injuries and were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Narrating the incident to Citi News‘ Central Regional correspondent Calvis Tetteh, Mr. Tawiah said: “I was moving from Dominase and was going to buy fuel at Potsin Junction when I came across the accident involving three cars with two persons; a trailer driver and his mate who were both burnt to ashes. Our initial calls to the Fire Service were unsuccessful until one school proprietor got through to the Fire Service Department at Winneba who then rushed to the scene to put out the fire.”