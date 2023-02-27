The All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 poll says he is bound to accept the outcome of the just-concluded election as a Democrat.

The former Lagos State governor also said the victory of his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in the state shows the beauty of democracy.

Tinubu also warned his followers to be calm and maintain peace, saying Obi’s victory in Lagos should not be a source of provocation.

“The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not,” said a statement by the Director, Media & Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga on Monday.

Tinubu also expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to trounce the former Lagos State governor who scored 572,606 votes.

Lagos is the base of who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. Obi also defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso polled 8,442 while Atiku polled 75,750.

Though Tinubu won 11 local government areas in the state Obi won the overall votes in the state, with a landslide victory in nine powerful local governments with numerical strength including Alimosho, Ojo and Oshodi-Isolo, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, amongst others.

The accredited votes in the state are 1,347,452, the total valid votes are 1,271,451, rejected votes 64,278 and the total votes cast 1,335,729.