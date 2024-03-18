President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigerian army to bring the perpetrators of the tragic killing of 16 soldiers during a peacekeeping mission in Nigeria’s southern Delta state to justice.

The soldiers were deployed to control clashes between the Okuama and Okoloba communities, stemming from disputes over land and fishing rights in the oil-rich region. However, they were ambushed by youth from one of the communities, as confirmed by the army.

President Tinubu condemned the attack, labelling it as a direct assault on the nation. He vowed that those responsible would face consequences for their actions.

“The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished,” declared President Tinubu.

Granting full authority to the defence headquarters and chief of defence staff, Tinubu urged decisive action to ensure justice for the fallen soldiers and the civilian victims.

An ongoing investigation has led to several arrests linked to the incident, including those involved in the killing of a commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and a dozen soldiers.

Furthermore, reports emerged of parts of the affected community being set ablaze by unidentified groups, prompting villagers to flee amid fears of reprisal attacks from the military.

Army spokesperson Brig Gen Tukur Gusau confirmed the retrieval of arms and weapons taken from the slain soldiers as a priority, although he was unaware of the latest incident