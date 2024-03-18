The UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the Border Agency have denied knowledge of claims suggesting that £15 million has been impounded from an individual from Ghana.

Following checks by Citi FM from both agencies to verify the claims, the two agencies stated that they have no record of any such amount seized from any Ghanaian.

Rumours on social media suggested that a prominent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party was apprehended in the UK with some £15 million impounded from him.

However, the UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the Border Agency have stated that they have no records of any money being seized from any individual from Ghana.