Ghanaian-born global sports media executive Benny Bonsu has been announced as a key speaker to deliver a speech at the upcoming Leaders Sports Business Summit, a global sports summit that explores the ever-changing sporting landscape.

The Leaders Sport Business Summit is a gathering of global senior leaders in sport with world-renowned sports venues and topics that look towards the future of sport. In partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, this year’s Summit will take place at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit on 1 and 2 March 2023.

With a huge experience in global sports media and business, Benny Bonsu is also the Director of Daily Content for Olympic Channel Services at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will speak on the rise of athletes as influencers.

The discussion will be on how athletes are increasingly promoting their own personal stories via social media, how rights holders are increasingly using athlete-led content to engage with fans, and how fans are increasingly following their favourite athletes rather than their favourite sports or teams.

Benny Bonsu is the first female Sport editor in the UK and was also a global sports broadcaster, producer and communications specialist formerly based in London, now in Madrid. Bonsu’s on-air assignments included NBA Global Games Europe and Li-Ning’s Premier League’s Raise Your Game, alongside working as a digital media content director for Basketball England, Alibaba LIVE and Matchroom Sport.

Over the years, she has also worked as a sports policies and operations manager for the London 2012 Olympics, former Head of Productions for Viasat One Ghana, brand consultant – working closely with professional athletes within the English Premier League, NBA, NFL Africa, EuroLeague, Basketball Japan League, and British Basketball.

Benny Bonsu is also a seasoned humanitarian who is recognised globally as an emerging leader with the courage to lead change on the African continent, UK and Asia using sport. Bonsu has a strong commitment to education, gender equality through sport and last year she was named the first UNESCO Ambassador for Gender Equality. Bonsu is a UN Women Ambassador for end violence against women and founder of 3012 LEADERS.