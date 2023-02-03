The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement from the Presidency on Friday, February 3, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo thus accepted his resignation.

Ebenezer Kojo Kum is currently the Member of Parliament for the Ahanta West constituency.

Details on why the Minister resigned was not captured in the statement.

This brings to three the number of ministers who have resigned from the Akufo-Addo government in less than two months.