The former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, who was forced to proceed on leave and his subsequent removal from office by President Nana Akufo-Addo, is yet to receive his entitlements including salary arrears almost three years after his predicament.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a statement dated Monday, June 29, 2020, and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, directed Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated annual leave of 123 days and hand over all matters relating to his office to Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Deputy Auditor-General, to act as Auditor-General.

A subsequent letter by President Akufo-Addo on March 3, 2021, signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Secretary to the President said, “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is June 1, 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was June 1, 2020,” the letter said, adding by extension, therefore, “the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”

Surprisingly three years after he was ousted from Office, the former Auditor-General has not received his entitlement and salary arrears despite two separate letters to the presidency.

In a letter sighted by citinewsroom.com, the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo urged the Board of the Ghana Audit Service to review the claims of Mr Domelevo and take the necessary action.

“The Office of the President is in receipt of letters dated 5th November 2021 and 4th November 2022 respectively from the former Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, regarding emoluments and entitlements due him upon retirement. The contents of the letters have been duly noted and are hereby forwarded to you for your kind attention.

“This Office would be grateful if the Board of the Ghana Audit Service could review the claims of Mr Domelevo and take the necessary action in respect of them as soon as practicable. Kindly keep this Office informed of all steps taken in respect of this matter.”