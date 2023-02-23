Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong thinks the Akufo-Addo-led government could have gone about some of its policies in a better way.

In his view, the government could have done more to engage Ghanaians on some policies before implementing them.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, February 23, the former General Secretary of the governing party said the government has faced opposition for some of its programmes because it failed to do adequate consultations.

”What we miss out as a government is that we haven’t done adequate consultations on any programme that has created problems. E-Levy, DDEP, you don’t take unilateral decisions and go around doing town hall meetings when there is a backlash. Those things have to be schemed out properly.”

“Whatever policy you want to follow, you have to do a predictive model for it. You must be able to establish what the likely outcome is. It is important for whatever economic model that we pursue.”

Mr. Agyepong also promised to consolidate some ministries if he eventually becomes President.

According to him, it will not only be economical but will go a long way to send a strong moral message to Ghanaians that leadership is indeed tightening its belt and is serious about working towards attaining economic recovery.

“Ghana’s government is too big, and I have said this a long time ago, I think it has become a bit more fashionable for other people to say. As far back as 2015, when I was General Secretary of the NPP, I said that the framers of the constitution did not put in the 19 limits for cabinet ministers for nothing, they were giving us an idea of the size of government.”

“When I become President, I will not exceed this limit. A lot of the ministries have to be consolidated to reduce the numbers. There are others I think should not exist in the first place, Parliamentary Affairs, and even Chieftaincy used to be a secretariat at the Presidency.