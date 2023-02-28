Gurene has become the fourth Ghanaian language to be approved on Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

The language, also known as Farefare and Ninkare, is spoken in the Upper East Region of Ghana, and southern Burkina Faso respectively.

The language was approved on Friday, 27th January 2023 during its incubation stage in the Wikimedia Incubator. The transition was completed on Monday, 27th February 2023.

This makes it possible for users to read Wikipedia in the Gurene language as well as access some materials exclusive to the Gurene history, culture and its people.

This can be accessed via gur.wikipedia.org or through the translation button.

The Gurene language joins Dagbani, Twi and Eʋegbe [Ewe] as recognized Ghanaian languages by the open data platform.

The process spearheaded by Gurene Wikimedia Community began in September 2021.

This group is a sister group of Dagbani Wikimedians User Group which oversees the archiving of Mabia Languages [formerly known as Mole Dagbani Language].

This language is closely related to Dagbani and other languages of Northern Ghana, and also related to Mossi, also known as Mooré, the national language of Burkina Faso.