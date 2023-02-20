Mr. Bennett Tetteh Laryea of North Kaneshie in Accra has gone missing and his family pleads for the public’s assistance in finding and bringing home their beloved father.

Son of Mr. Tetteh Laryea, Abednego Abe-Ashie said his father left his home in North Kaneshie on February 14, 2023, to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and has since not returned home.

Mr. Tetteh Laryea is tall, chocolate in complexion, and speaks English, Ga, and a bit of Twi.

You can report to the nearest police or radio station upon sighting him.

Alternatively, you can call the family on; 02433446990, 0553237172, 0244412823, 0245776699