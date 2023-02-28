The Marketing Manager of Malta Guinness, Dinah Adu Asare says Heritage Caravan spearheaded by Citi TV and Citi FM says her company is excited to support the programme once again.

She finds the Heritage Caravan an ideal platform to showcase made-in-Ghana products.

“March is a very interesting month for us at Malta Guinness because Citi TV/Citi FM gives us the platform to celebrate Ghana, given that Malta Guinness is a brand made in Ghana, for Ghanaians with locally sourced raw materials. This is our third year in the caravan, and it only gets better”.

“The Heritage Caravan gives us a platform that fits into our brand purpose. What’s more, people get exposed to very interesting parts of the country that they would never have been.”

She further assured patrons of the caravan of a surprise from her company.

This year, the Heritage Caravan will start from Greater Accra, through to Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, through to North West, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East region, Western north, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana.

It is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour of various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of Ghanaian heritage.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts Toothpaste.