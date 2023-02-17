Legendary Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, General Marcus has stated that it is wrong for award-winning afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy to say he projected afro-dancehall to the world.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with AJ Sarpong on Citi FM, Stonebwoy had said: “I have been on the same stage with Shaggy, I have done Bounty Killer, Richard Stevens, Alpha Blondy, etc… I am doing a lot to project afro-dancehall…realistically I am the one who sold afro-dancehall to the world… Oh, yes, I am the one”.

Reacting to Stonebwoy’s comment in an interview with ghanaweekend.com, General Marcus stated without mincing words that it is wrong for the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker to make such a statement.

“It’s very wrong for Stonebwoy to make such a statement… In fact, it doesn’t make sense at all… What if we got up one day and Fela Kuti’s son also said his father projected afrobeat?”

“There are other artists who are also doing so well… It is a mixture of artistes coming together,“ he added

General Marcus came into the limelight in the mid-nineties with an explosive album, ‘Shida’, received by the Ghanaian music fraternity with utmost reverence for his blending of Jamaican style with indigenous Ghanaian languages.