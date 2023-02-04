The Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Sunyani Traditional Council have declared that “this is the time God has ordained for Alan Kyerematen to be president of Ghana”.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, said he admires the patience and wisdom with which Alan had conducted himself since he conceded to let then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo go ahead of him for a shot at the presidency

Now, the traditional council believes it is the appropriate time for Mr Kyerematen to assume the country’s leadership and advised NPP delegates to choose their candidate for the 2014 general elections when they go to primaries later in the year.

Mr Kyerematen urged the Chiefs to advise the delegates to select a flagbearer who would be acceptable to the entire country.

“The country is expecting a turnaround based on a big vision to be delivered with competence,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen said the overreliance on the government to build industries to create jobs needed to change to a more efficient way of empowering the private sector to create jobs for the people.

Mr Kyerematen noted that as Minister for Trade and Industry under President JA Kufuor, he initiated the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) in four different sectors of the economy, which could have yielded over $60 billion a year to the country, had the NDC not terminated them after taking over in 2008.

He urged Ghanaians to ensure an NPP retains power in 2024 to consolidate the progress made under the current government, including the big industrial transformation project under the 1D1F, the Business Resource Centres, producing well-rounded entrepreneurs, the Technology Support Centres providing modern cutting-edge tools and Free SHS and TVET, among others.

All these initiatives have come to take advantage of AfCFTA, which is now making people describe Accra as the ‘commercial centre of Africa’, Mr Kyerematen said and urged Nananom to help the delegates take a good decision and select him as the candidate to continue the transformation on the foundation that the NPP government has built.

In conclusion, Nananom said they expected a natural progression from President Nana Addo to Alan, in the same way, they saw President Kufuor giving it to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They further advised Alan to improve his slogan to “Alan Cash, Aduro wo so” since there was no doubt that God was on his side.