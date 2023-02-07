President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally made some changes to his government with MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond picked to replace Alan Kyerematen at the Trade and Industry Ministry.

MP for Abetifi Constituency Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while MP for Akwapim South Osei Bonsu Amoah has been picked as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC Stephen Amoah has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

Mohammed Amin Adam has also been elevated as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry. He replaces Charles Adu Boahen.

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) becomes the new Minister of Chieftency and Religious Affairs.

Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Trade Minister has been moved to the Energy Ministry as deputy minister.