Private medical laboratory, MMALABS, has announced a partnership with Shield Medical Centre leading to the opening of a new branch at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region.

MMALABS is committed to easing the hectic moments in seeking diagnostic services by providing error-free, accurate, and timely results from the broadest test menu, meeting and exceeding clients expectations.

The firm provides partners with efficient networking and logistics services to ensure timely reporting and error-free results.

“We are proud to announce the launch of a new branch of MMALABS in partnership with Shield Medical Center,” said Mr. Evans Kyeremeh, CEO of MMALABS.

“This joint venture comes from our shared desire to provide quality healthcare to the community and the surrounding areas. The new branch will help offer specialist lab testing to the people while providing other comprehensive medical services, including specialist consultation and medical imaging.”

Dr. Fredrick Owusu Darko, CEO of Shield Medical Center, also said, “The partnership between MMALABS and Shield Medical Center has come at an important time where most people are in dire need of wholistic medical care.

“The people of Ofankor, including surrounding areas like Amasaman, Pokuase and Sowutuom are now at a great advantage where they can be seen by a specialist, have their scans done and run all blood panels that are needed for prompt diagnosis and treatment.”

The new add-on to the MMALABS network of labs will provide a wide range of testing capabilities, relying on advanced medical technology in its tertiary laboratory and partner reference laboratories, such as molecular testing, pathology, cytogenetics and DNA testing.

The new laboratory has been designed in accordance with the highest safety standards, to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and technology, along with a focus on patient care, the lab can provide comprehensive diagnoses and treatments in the most efficient manner.

The opening of this laboratory marks a milestone for both companies and reflects their commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare to their communities. With this new collaborative endeavor, they are now better positioned to provide the best care to their patients and help save lives.