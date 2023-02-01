Ghanaians will from today, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, pay more for Water and Electricity tariffs as the increment announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURC) takes off.

PURC on January 16 increased electricity tariff by 30% and 8.3% for water effective February 1, 2023.

The PURC cited the cedi depreciation, soaring inflation and issues with power generation as reasons for approving the increment.

In a release issued by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the power distributor said it has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed.

“Please note that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category. The Reckoner will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.”

“ECG, by this announcement, assures our customers and stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff.”

Meanwhile, the ECG said it has established customer help desks in all districts and customer service centres to assist, explain and reconcile any challenge.