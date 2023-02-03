Another meeting of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to set a date for its Presidential and Parliamentary primaries has ended inconclusively.

This comes barely 24 hours after a similar one also produced no result.

Today’s meeting had in attendance President Nana Akufo-Addo and some senior party officials.

Pressure is mounting on the NPP to announce a date for its two most important internal elections on its calendar.

A bloc within the party made up of some MPs is pushing for an early Congress whilst others want the party to abide by the provisions of its constitution.

Per the NPP’s constitution, the party is supposed to elect its flagbearer 12 months to an election when in power and two years when in opposition.