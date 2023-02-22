President of Liberia, George Oppong Weah has sent a delegation on his behalf to mourn with the family of late Christian Atsu.

He donated $10,000 to Atsu’s family on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The delegation led by former Ghana footballer, Pastor Kwame Ayew relayed Oppong Weah’s message to the Twasam family.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah earlier in the day also commiserated with Christian Atsu’s family.

The family of Mubarak Wakaso was at Christian Atsu’s family house to extend its sympathy.

The two players shared a great relationship during their time playing for the Black Stars.

The 31-year-old footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The body of late Atsu was brought to Ghana last Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.