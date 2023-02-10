The Education Committee of Parliament believes that the University of Ghana management’s decision to increase fees was right.

This comes after the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana petitioned the committee, accusing management of the school and other public universities of defying a directive from Parliament instructing them to raise fees by 15%.

Management of the school has justified its decision to raise the fees.

Speaking to Citi News following a stakeholder meeting, Parliament’s Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, stated that the University of Ghana acted legally.

“We received a petition from the SRC and NUGS that the fees that the University of Ghana was charging were high and that it was contrary to what was approved by Parliament. So we invited them based on that petition. The University of Ghana by our observation has not done anything contrary to the law. They worked within the remits of the law. That has been established.”

GTEC had directed all public tertiary institutions to review fees for the current academic year by a maximum 15 percent increment.

The directive followed numerous complaints that some universities were charging more than the 15% rate Approved by Parliament, hence the intervention by GTEC.

There were allegations that some public tertiary institutions had charged about 50% rather.

In the case of the University of Ghana for instance, it defended the upward adjustments in its academic user fees.

Management of the school said “fees charged for the 2022/2023 academic year are legal and duly based on approved fee levels as authorized by Parliament.”

But he National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has described as unfair the justifications provided by the University of Ghana.