Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin officially welcomed the new Minority Leadership to Parliament when the House resumed proceedings on Tuesday, February 7.

During his welcome speech to legislators, Mr. Bagbin forewarned the new leaders on the Minority side to prep themselves for the hot duty bestowed on them by executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The new leaders have all been in this house for a while and are very conversant with the culture and law of Parliament. I have confidence in their ability to meet the high expectations of our stakeholders. On behalf of the House, I warmly welcome them to the hot seat of the leadership of Parliament. Congratulations and I wish you well.”

Parliament resumed from the Christmas break on Tuesday with the new Minority leadership instead of Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Muntaka Mubarak because they have been reshuffled by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam legislator is currently the Minority Leader while his deputy is Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah with the Minority Chief Whip being Kwame Governs Agbodza.

First and Second Deputy Minority Whips –Armed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah were retained from the previous leadership.

Alban Bagbin also lauded the outgoing leadership for their stellar performance and contributions to Ghana’s democracy in the House.

“The former members of the leadership of the Minority led by Haruna Iddrisu must be applauded too. Their record of performance is visible for all to see. And I hope the new leadership will continue to draw from their fountain of wisdom and wealth of experience. I know what it entails to lead a populous minority caucus in Parliament. All I can say to the former leadership is that the lord is your shepherd, and you shall now want. When one door closes another opens,” Mr. Bagbin added.