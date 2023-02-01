Organised Labour has reiterated its resistance against government’s domestic debt exchange programme and assured that any attempts to repackage the programme to include pension funds will be fiercely rejected.

Government had earlier exempted pension funds from the undoubtedly most resisted programme yet ever after many agitations.

The deadline for signing up for the programme which was expected to have ended on January 31, 2023, was extended to February 7 for further engagement.

To this end, Organized Labour in a statement signed by Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Anthony Yaw Baah reiterated their stance on the programme.

Organized Labour in a three-point statement laid said:

“1. Per the Agreement between Government of Ghana and Organised Labour, signed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta and Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, executing same on behalf of the Government of Ghana and Dr Anthony Yaw Bank, Secretary General of TUC, on behalf of Organised Labour, paragraph 1 stated as follows: “Government has decided to grant exemption to pension funds in the DDE Programme.”

Organised Labour hereby reiterates that, this position is final as far as involvement of Pension Funds in the DDEP is concerned. By this, Organised Labour and ALL our Pension Schemes are not participating in any DDE Programme as per the aforementioned exemption from government.

2. Any contrary communication or position is alien to us and should be dismissed by all well-meaning Ghanaians. Any attempt to go contrary to this agreement will be resisted by Organized Labour.

3. We assure all workers of Ghana that, Organised Labour will continue to safeguard their interest at all times.”