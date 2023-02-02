The management of the West Hills Mall in Accra has clarified the sequence of events that led to the death of a 32-year-old man on its premises.

Mr Shadrach Arloo died after an altercation with a police officer at the Mall.

A video of the incident has gone viral, with the police launching an investigation.

The Mall has released a statement, explaining that its surveillance system captured the attempts by the officer to apprehend Mr. Arloo.

Accounts from eyewitnesses and Mall security indicated that the officer suspected Mr. Arloo was in possession of some illegal substances and asked to search his bag.

According to the accounts, the suspect removed something from his bag and swallowed it, prompting the altercation.

The Mall said its cameras captured an initial struggle as the officer attempted to handcuff the suspect.

The suspect eventually stopped struggling, appearing to be unwell.

He was transported to the on-site medical facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The Management of West Hills Mall is shocked by this ill-fated incident. We convey our sincerest condolences to the deceased’s family as we trust that the Police will handle the matter further,” the Mall’s statement added.



PRESS STATEMENT

Incident at West Hills Mall on Monday, January 30, 2023

The Management of West Hills Mall hereby confirms that an incident occurred on its premises in the afternoon of Monday, January 30, 2023 which unfortunately resulted in a fatality.

By eyewitness and mall security personnel accounts, at approximately 3:15pm on January 30, 2023, a visitor was confronted by a Police Officer and asked to present his bag for examination. The Police Officer ostensibly suspected the customer, a young man between 25 and 30 years, of possessing drugs or banned substances. The accounts indicate that the young man hesitated, removed something from his bag and swallowed it as the policeman approached him.

West Hills Mall’s 24-hour security surveillance system captured footage of the officer apprehending the young man, as well as another man who accompanied him, as they headed for the main entrance of the mall. In an attempt to handcuff the young man, a struggle between the parties ensued while the Police Officer tried to handcuff him.

He was eventually handcuffed but stopped struggling and appeared unwell after that. The Police subsequently removed the cuffs from his hands, and Mall Security arranged for transportation for him to be taken to the medical facility on-site. Sadly, he was pronounced dead by Medics upon arrival.

The Weija District Police have since retrieved the body of the deceased.

The Management of West Hills Mall is shocked by this ill-fated incident. We convey our sincerest condolences to the deceased’s family as we trust that the Police will handle the matter further.

Thank You.

Olympio Agbodza



Assiastant Asset Manager,

