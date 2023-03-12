Twelve suspected cyber fraudsters using the identities of MPs, Ministers, Security Officers, CEOs and others to commit cyber-related crimes have been arrested by the Police.

1. The Police through a sustained cyber-intelligence operation have arrested twelve (12) suspects and are pursuing over 25 others for their involvement in cyber-related crimes.

2. Investigation has established that the modus of the criminal syndicate is to impersonate or hack into the social media accounts of prominent persons including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), Heads of government institutions and corporate entities to defraud unsuspecting victims of various sums of money by promising them jobs, scholarships, publication of fake promotional advertisements and sale of products among others.

3. As part of the operation, nine hundred and seventy-three (973) fake social media accounts created by the suspects in the names of these prominent persons and corporate entities have been pulled down. 785 of the fake accounts were in the names of MPs, 62 in the names of security officials, and 136 for Ministers of State, Ambassadors and some heads of institutions.

4. The Police have also recovered thirty-two (32) mobile phones, three (3) laptops and fifty-four (54) SIM cards used by the suspects to commit their crimes.

5. The operation to clamp down on cyber-related crimes has been institutionalised and we would like to urge anyone who has fallen victim to any of the above-mentioned crimes to contact 0249850601 for further Police action. This is a dedicated number solely for this exercise.

6. The twelve (12) suspects, Gideon Kove alias Billions, Felicia Nanewortor, Carl Kristal, Safari Zatey, Eric Acquah alias Cent Mona, Richard Agbadzi, Isaac Dortsue alias Barajah, Samuel Gadre, Moses Otchie alias Razak, Yonnah Boso, Sterling Kwame Doe and Wisdom Tornyie are currently assisting the Police investigation and will be put before the court to face justice.