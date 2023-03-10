Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to mention the aftermath of the killing of a soldier in Ashaiman during his State of the Nation Address.

Following the death of a soldier in the area, some military personnel moved to attack residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday.

In a debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the President should have commiserated with the families of the deceased officer and the innocent people brutalized by the military.

“As Commander in Chief of the GAF, he should have first of all commiserated with the family and the GAF over the loss of the solider. But the President did not say a word. He didn’t think that he should condemn the brutality and assure that there will be a committee to probe the killing and the high-handedness meted out to the residents, and he is the Commander in Chief of the GAF?”

President Akufo-Addo is under increasing pressure to address the military abuses in Ashaiman.

Many anticipate that the President will make a public statement on the subject as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Amnesty International, a non-governmental and human rights advocacy group claims that during his state of the nation address, the President had a chance to address the issue but failed to do so.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised the military to refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them adding that there are many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime.

He further advised the military to exercise restraint and allow due process to work.

For him, the government must step in to address the situation between Ashaiman residents and GAF while pushing for compensation for all persons affected.