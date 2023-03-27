The ADB Ladies Association, a union of women working at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), has revived its women’s support network after a decade of dormancy.

The peer support network initially launched in the early 2000s had been inactive for many years. However, the ADB Ladies Association recognized the value of a peer support network and decided to revive it as part of their broader efforts to promote gender equality and inclusivity at ADB with the theme “BUILDING PEER SUPPORT NETWORK FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT.”

The newly revived peer support network will provide women with a platform to connect, network, and support each other in their professional development. The network will include regular meetings and events and an online platform where members can connect and share resources.

According to Bridget Kaminta, president interim of the ADB Ladies Association, reviving the peer support network was crucial in creating a more supportive and inclusive environment for women at ADB in today’s fast pacing world.

“The world is changing at an unprecedented pace, and women are playing more prominent roles than ever before, especially in the corporate space,” she said. “As women, we have unique perspectives, voices, and visions that can help shape the world for the better.

In keeping with the given expectations and ideals, the interim executives accepted the challenge to revive the association that has been dormant for over a decade.

”The revival of the peer support network has been met with support and enthusiasm from the senior officials of the ADB staff, the Managing Director, Alhaji Yakubu-Tali, Deputy Managing Director and chairperson of the event, Mrs. Eno Ofori-Atta, Exco members, Sister Lady Associations of other financial institutions and other well-wishers.

Speaking at the relaunch, Managing Director Mr. Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, the Chief Patron of the association, pledged his unwavering support to the association and praised the ladies for not giving up.

“It is a proud moment for me as I stand before you here as the Managing Director of ADB, witnessing the relaunch of our erstwhile vibrant and versatile ADB Ladies Association. I know how difficult it has been; trying to resurrect the Association, and I must say I feel honoured that this feat was achieved during my time as MD. Your efforts in putting this beautiful programme together and relaunching the Association clearly affirm the words of Michelle Obama when she says, “There is no limit to what (you), as women, can accomplish.”

That is why I have also wholly accepted the privilege and honour to be the Chief Patron of The ADB Ladies Association. Come rain or shine, count on me as your number one supporter in all your activities and anything you require to achieve your objectives as an Association,” he said

According to Mr. Alhassan, ADB has women representing over 46% of the staff strength, so their contributions to the bank’s success can never be discounted.

The ADB Ladies Association encourages all women working at ADB to join the peer support network and participate in regular meetings and events.