The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC has organized a send-off ceremony in honour of its immediate past Managing Director, Dr. John Kofi Mensah. Dr. John Kofi Mensah retired on 30th November 2022, having steered the affairs of the Bank for over five years.

Present at the ceremony were the Board of Directors, Executive Committee (EXCO) Members, Heads of Departments, Area Managers, Staff of the Bank, the immediate past Managing Director (Dr John Kofi Mensah himself), his Family Members, Friends, and Well-Wishers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of the Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali acknowledged the contribution of the immediate past Managing Director to the growth of the Bank. “Dr. John Kofi Mensah led a strategic vision of refocusing the Bank to its core mandate of Agricultural Financing with the aim of ensuring a significant portion of its loan portfolio was dedicated to the Agricultural Sector,” he said.

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali added; “Following my appointment as a DMD (Deputy Managing Director), I was lucky to have learnt a lot from the rich experience of Dr. Mensah whom I worked with for over 5 years. On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, we celebrate you today and wish you well in your future endeavours”.

On his part, the Board Chairman, Dasaabre Akuamoah Agyepong II expressed the Board’s profound appreciation to Dr. Kofi Mensah for his leadership and contribution towards the growth of the Bank.

Dr John Kofi Mensah, who was visibly moved by the outpouring of support, thanked the Board, the Managing Director, Management, Staff, and all other stakeholders for their support during his tenure. He acknowledged that his success was due to the hard work and dedication of the entire ADB team. “It has been an honor to serve as the Managing Director of ADB, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented and committed team,” said Dr John Kofi Mensah.

During his tenure, Dr John Kofi Mensah oversaw a number of initiatives, including branch network expansion as well as repositioning the Bank as a leader in Agribusiness Financing in Ghana.

The send-off ceremony was a fitting farewell to Dr. John Kofi Mensah, who served as Managing Director of ADB for over five years. It was a celebration of his contribution to the progress of the Bank. ADB wishes Dr. John Kofi Mensah all the very best in his future endeavours.