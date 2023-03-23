A late scrappy goal from Antoine Semenyo earned the Black Stars victory against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played at a packed Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The second-half substitute profited from poor defending by the Angolans in the final minute to thump home the winner.

The win means the Black Stars top the group with 7 points followed by the Central African Republic with 4 points. The Angolans now occupy the third position in the group with Madagascar lying fourth.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was tested early in the game after struggling to deal with a long-range strike from Angolan midfielder Manuel Alfonso.

The game immediately switched with Dennis Odoi bursting on the right, sending in a cross which was beautifully controlled by Mohammed Kudus before firing from inside the box, only to miss by inches wide.

Moments later, Thomas Partey weaved who played one of his best games for the Black Stars had his way through a sea of midfielders before laying it to Inaki Williams, whose effort was blocked.

Alfonso nearly gave the visitors the lead after rising above Odoi to connect from a freekick, but Ati Zigi was at the right place to force a corner kick. Kialonda Gaspar’s header from the corner did not trouble the Ghana defence.

Jordan Ayew thought he had won a penalty after he was brought down in the box, but the referee waved play on.

Angola seized control of the game in the final ten minutes of the first half and a clumsy tackle by Amartey on Caneiro nearly gifted the Palancas Negras a penalty.

After the break, Kamaldeen Sulemana pulled a great save out of the Angolan goalkeeper Neblu after cutting in with his left before firing with his right.