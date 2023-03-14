FBNBank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced the appointment of Mr. Allen Quaye as the Bank’s Head of Retail Banking following approval from the regulator, Bank of Ghana.

Allen Quaye is an experienced marketing professional with about two and half decades working experience. His extensive experience covers roles at Unilever Ghana, Standard Chartered Bank, Fidelity Bank, Millicom Ghana Limited, Bank of Africa and GN Bank. Prior to assuming the role at GN Bank as the General Manager (GM), Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, Allen was the GM, Banking Operations of the same bank, a responsibility which covered all banking operations and branch network management aimed at driving business development.

In his new role at FBNBank, Allen will be responsible for driving the Bank’s retail agenda and delivering its propositions to its key segments which include a strong focus on the youth. It also includes continuously driving the digital channels and agent banking aimed at offering convenience, security and excellent service to the Bank’s customers and clients.

Commenting on Allen Quaye’s appointment, FBNBank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Victor Yaw Asante said, “we are delighted to have Allen join our team at FBNBank Ghana. Allen has a wealth of experience in sales and retail banking and we believe strongly that he is a right-fit for us. Our agenda is to continue to offer a retail banking proposition founded on our Gold Standard of Value and Excellence, which places the customer at the heart of whatever we do. We have no doubt that Allen can build on the momentum we have generated and move on to deliver greater traction towards the attainment of our goals.”

Speaking about his new role, Allen Quaye said, “I am excited at the challenge this role offers and the opportunity to deliver on the Bank’s agenda for retail banking. FBNBank has a great team full of players who are very passionate about what they do and I am delighted to become a member of the team. As the Bank looks set to move on up after 26 years of operations in Ghana, I cannot find a better time than now to be a part of this developing success story which will continue to touch many lives in Ghana.”

Allen Quaye graduated from the University of Ghana with a degree in Economics. He holds Post Graduate diploma in Business Administration from Leicester University, and Marketing from CIMA Ghana and a Master’s degree in Marketing, from the University of Ghana Business School.