To give drivers more of their earnings from each trip, Bolt, Ghana’s leading ride-hailing platform has reduced commissions from 25% to 20% for drivers in Accra and Kumasi.

This is in line with the company’s commitment to listen and act on feedback it receives from stakeholders and taking into consideration the prevailing economic conditions in Ghana.

David Kotei Nikoi, Country Manager for Bolt Ghana, explained why this was an important step for the company: – “Coming to this decision feels like the right thing to do at this time. We are aware of the economic challenges the country has faced in the last six months. We feel it too. Having listened to our drivers through the regular engagements we have with them, we agree that this reduction will go a long way to cushion them from the pressures they’re currently dealing with.”

Since launching in Ghana a little over five years ago, Bolt has worked hard to ensure that drivers feel like an integral part of the business. From loyalty rewards to bonuses and more, Bolt has put incentives at the centre of its recruitment and retainment strategy for drivers. “In the past, he said, “we have given rewards to deserving drivers after achieving certain milestones. However, lowering the commission drivers give us for using the service benefits all drivers at once.”

Bolt drivers can earn about GHS 4,000 a month, with some top drivers earning over GHS 15,000. This new incentive is sure to boost the earning power of all drivers. He concluded, “We see this as motivation for more drivers to sign up and for existing drivers to stay on the app in order to maximise their earning potential.”

Additionally, drivers have various opportunities to increase their earnings, such as accepting card payments and leveraging the GHS2 cashback offer, earning bonuses within the app, strategically choosing the most profitable times to drive (particularly during peak hours), and positioning themselves at high-traffic locations like airports, malls, and shopping centers in different cities.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of Bolt Drivers in Ghana at the moment