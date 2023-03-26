Organizers of the Back to Your Village Food Bazaar have been praised for another enjoyable edition of the showcase of indigenous foods and beverages.

The annual event once again drew the admiration of hundreds of patrons to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) office for day two of the program.

Attendees couldn’t hide their delight, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them.

It was a well-organized event with a diverse array of dishes with some key figures who passed through urging organizers to do it more frequently.

“I am happy and surprised that this was grand. The fascinating part for me is the kids who are here to experience our culture and diversity. I hope that Citi FM/Citi TV won’t stop doing this. If they can decentralize it a bit, it will be very good”, said the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

The ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ fits well with the station’s wide range of events to celebrate March as Heritage Month and ‘Make it Ghana’ agenda.

“I see a real crowd. The car park is full. There are a lot of people in the queue at the entrance trying to get in. There is so much variety with the food and drinks and these tell you that this should be done more often”, Former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Sylvester Mensah stressed.

It was not only about food and drinks but patrons were treated to exciting Ghanaian games, authentic Ghanaian music, folklore and stories.

“I think it is a laudable one. It’s something we need to celebrate Citi FM/Citi TV. For some of the things we see here, if you don’t go to the village, you don’t get to see them. The fact that we have local desserts and drinks that are healthier means that this is a laudable initiative and I think it should be done more than once a year. The patronage is high and that should tell you that it is a good thing”, MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George added.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans, and Gino.