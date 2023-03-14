The Host of Eyewitness News on Citi FM and Face to Face on Citi TV, Umaru Sanda Amadu, was on Tuesday, March 14, honoured by the State for his role in the fight against COVID-19.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the proficient broadcaster with a certificate of Presidential Honour for Distinguished Service at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Excerpts of inscriptions on the certificate read: “in recognition of your remarkable technical/administrative support to the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund in the construction of Ghana’s foremost infectious diseases centre. Your contribution will always be remembered”.

The National Honours and Awards 2023 also saw thousands of other Ghanaians receiving various awards including the Order of The Volta.

Umaru Sanda who is also the host of Citi Newsroom on Citi TV was recognised by the state for his role as a member of the Technical team that helped in the construction of the Infectious Disease Center at the Ga East Hospital.

He was the first journalist to report from a COVID-19 treatment centre at the Ga East Hospital where the Infectious Disease Center was later constructed.

Others were also honoured in different categories for their selfless service to Ghana.

The Ghana Infectious Disease Center (GIDC), a 100-bed capacity facility, was the country’s first infectious disease centre built with the support of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the urgent need for an infectious disease centre, the hospital was built in a record time of 100 days.

The construction was facilitated by the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces as well as members of the Built Environment comprising the Institutions of Engineers and Architects.

The COVID-19 Private Sector Fund had sponsorship from private individuals and organisations who donated towards the construction.

Trustees of the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, led by the Managing Trustee, Senyo Hosi were awarded Companions of the Order of The Volta at the ceremony.

Other awardees of the day include Mrs Veronica Bekoe who designed the Veronica Bucket and members of the Legal team that won the case for Ghana against Ivory Coast at the ITLOS.

Members of the National Covid-19 Taskforce, COVID-19 Innovators, frontline health workers, manufacturers of hand sanitizers and PPEs as well as international partners were also awarded.

Akufo-Addo speaks at the event

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo was thankful to everyone who contributed to efforts in defeating COVID-19 in Ghana.

“Our relative success in winning the fight against COVID-19 is a testament to the tireless work of our researchers, scientists, advisors, public health managers, frontline healthcare workers, hospital staff, contact tracers, the security services, public and private sector agencies, faith-based organisations, and so many others.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, Inspector General of Police George Akufo Dampare and a host of other government officials and state functionaries.