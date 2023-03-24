The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, with support from its implementing partner, LeadAfrique International, has deployed a learning skills training to over 1,200 upper primary and junior high school learners in Kumasi in line with the company’s commitment to education under its flagship educational project, “The Coca-Cola Unearthing Greatness Workshop”.

The intervention specifically impacted students of Ahinsan MA Junior High School and Pentecost schools in Abrepo and Atonsu.

Participants were taken through essentials on goal-setting, time management and understanding learning, with each student receiving a supplementary workbook to serve as a guide and reference material beyond the day’s impact.

Before interacting with the students, the teachers were exposed to the “Teacher Transformation Program” which reoriented them on understanding effective teaching and learning and also encouraged them to explore innovative ways of making teaching more relevant to the students’ environments.

Since its inception in 2018, “The Coca-Cola Unearthing Greatness Workshop” has directly impacted over 5,000 pre-teens and teens in the Greater-Accra and Ashanti Regions, with a commitment to touch base with every region across the nation.