Dayspring International Academy (DIA), a world class international school located in East Legon, has won the maiden edition of the University of Nottingham Bridge Building Competition organized in Accra on Saturday March 11, 2023.

Dayspring shrug off stiff competition from eight (8) other international schools to emerge victors at the 1st ever schools engineering competition which took place at the Ghana International School (GIS).

Adjudging Dayspring International Academy as the winners, the judging panel indicated, “the design was something that they had never seen before.”

“…The triangular truss dominating the actual belt was something that really distributed the load,” they noted.

Aburi Girls’ Senior High School (ABUGISS) emerged the 1st runners up with Association International School (AIS) taking the 2nd runners up position.

The bridge building competition was organized by the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham. The competition is aimed at inspiring the next generation of engineers.

The programme provided participating students with an overview of Civil engineering and an introduction to bridge-building concepts.

Participating schools included Aburi Girls’ Senior High School (ABUGISS), Association International School (AIS), Dayspring International Academy (DIA), Delhi Public School International Ghana (DPS) and Ghana International School (GIS).

Others included Hermann Gmeiner International College (SOS), International Community School (ICS) Accra Campus, International Community School (ICS) Kumasi Campus and Tema International School (TIS).

Dayspring International Academy (DIA) runs both the Cambridge Assessment International Examination and the Pearson Edexcel modules, serving the needs of children right from Pre-school, Primary to the Secondary level.

The school offers students the scope of learning and the range of skills they need to be leaders in this global world. Dayspring inspires values that enable students to exercise leadership with wisdom, humility and discipline, by changing the status quo.