The Minority in Parliament wants an investigation into the galamsey claims made by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In an interview, the former Minister revealed that some ruling government officials are involved in illegal mining, with the alleged missing excavator story being used against him by his own party and other government officials involved in the galamsey as a weapon to remove him from office.

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Parliament’s Ranking Member on the Lands and Forestry Committee, told journalists that the allegations are grave and must be probed.

“We have reports of key government officials being key galamsey operators involved in destroying lands in forest reserves. We wish to call on government to investigate the allegations made by the forever Minister of Environment. It is also our expectation that government must desist from joining illegal immigrants engaged in galamsey because today, most of the lands destroyed have not been restored.”