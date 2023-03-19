The Electricity Company of Ghana will from Monday, March 20, embark on a massive disconnection exercise in a bid to mobilise revenue.

The exercise comes after the ECG disconnected the Ministry of Energy last week Tuesday, plunging the whole facility into darkness for almost half a day, only restoring power after the mother ministry of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) paid their bill in full.

This will be the fate of many other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) who owe ECG huge amounts of money, forcing the power retailer to embark on the massive revenue mobilization exercise beginning on Monday 20th March 2023 to Thursday 20th April 2023.

The exercise is using almost all ECG staff, from top management to junior officers to retrieve all the monies owed to them.

According to the Managing Director, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq., the company is owed over GHS 5 billion from the month of September 2022 to February 2023. Most of this debt resides with the SOEs and MDAs.

The strategy, therefore, is to take these agencies by storm, from the 20th of March 2023, and those who refuse to settle their bill immediately will be meted the same punishment as the Ministry of Energy.

Ahead of this exercise, Mr Dubik Mahama toured all the operational regions of ECG to sensitize the staff on how to go about the mobilization of the revenue, and to respect the customer at all times.

He also reminded the staff that ECG is a business and not a charity and everyone must start to behave as such. It is expected that at the end of the exercise, 100% of the debt would be recovered