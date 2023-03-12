The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh participating for the first time in the North Africa & Europe Energy & Hydrogen Exhibition & Conference (NAEPEC).

The Conference is organised at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain from the 13-17 March, 2023.

Dr. Prempeh will be speaking on Monday, March 13, as a keynote speaker on Ghana’s energy sector initiatives, the global energy transition and opportunities available in Ghana’s near – team initiatives and projects.

The Manhyia South lawmaker is expected to put the spotlight on Ghana’s oil and gas prospects especially as Ghana’s energy transition framework provides for the use natural gas as transition fuel.

The Minister who will participate in panel discussions is also expected to highlight Ghana’s green energy prospects.

This will be the context of the transition and state quite clearly Ghana’s pathway to net zero within the century.

These are parts of the efforts by the Minister, Dr Opoku Prempeh to position Ghana’s energy sector positively in the eyes of the international investor community.