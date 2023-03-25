Sensational Musical band, GG band had patrons of Citi TV/Citi FM’s ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar dancing to live performances of contemporary Ghanaian music.

With much to eat and drink, patrons danced to hours of non-stop live brass band tunes.

A perfect and melodious mix of string, wind, membrane, and percussion instruments got patrons moving rhythmically to carefully crafted sounds from the GG Band.

Some patrons on day one of the two-day event expressed excitement and satisfaction with the various cuisine and music and asked for regular of such events.

The ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar is part of Citi TV/Citi FM’s events to celebrate March as Heritage Month and the ‘Make it Ghana’ agenda.

The annual ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar is in its sixth year and this year’s event is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans, and Gino.