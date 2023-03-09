The chiefs and people of Masaka in Bimbilla, Northern Region, have been handed a new 12-unit sanitary facility by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to help address a long-standing challenge with hygiene and sanitation posed by the absence of a befitting lavatory.

The facility, which comes with a mechanized water system, is the first in the community and is expected to help mitigate the myriad of health risks associated with the dire situation of indiscriminate, open defecation.

The facility according to the GNPC is to help improve sanitation in the area and to curb the issue of open defecation.

The facility is a modern toilet with water closets, where constant flow of water will be available at the facility.

At a short handing-over ceremony, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah urged the residents to take good care of the facility.

He advised that proper maintenance be adopted such that the project will live as expected.

“This is a modern facility one of its kind in this area. I want to urge that proper care is taken to ensure good maintenance. The managers of the facility should ensure that users adhere to good practices when using it and also ensure that the facility is in good shape,” Dr. Eduah stated.

The facility was handed over to the municipal chief executive for Bimbilla, Abdulai Yaqoub who thanked GNPC for the facility.

He said sanitation in the municipality has been a challenge, and he thinks it will help improve the situation.

“I want to on behalf of the municipality express our happiness to GNPC for this ultra-modern facility. Already the municipality is faced with serious sanitation challenges because the municipality is growing, and many people do not have toilet facilities in their homes. Many are engaged in open defecation. People defecate in polythene bags. With this ultra-modern facility, it will help improve the situation,” he said.

He assured GNPC that proper maintenance will be ensured.

“I want to assure you that proper maintenance will be adopted as advised. We will ensure that the manager of the facility ensures good maintenance,” he emphasised.

The facility was facilitated by the former Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, who consulted with the GNPC.

The Municipal Chief Executive expressed gratitude to the former minister.

The Assemblyman for Masaka electoral area, Abukari Ghana could not hide his joy saying it will help him greatly as he battles with sanitation issues in the area.

“I am the most happiest person today, as this toilet facility is going to improve sanitation in my area. We are going to ensure proper maintenance of the facility. The manager who will be here will be advised to always educate users on the good practices to avoid chewing kola and using sticks. We are going to strictly ensure that toilet rolls are constantly used,” he stated.

Some residents in the area expressed happiness and are full of praise for the donors saying it will help them.