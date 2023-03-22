Ghanaian gospel minister and songwriter, Ophelia Dedaa, popularly known as Lady Ophelia has premiered the official music video for her widely accepted song dubbed “Nkunimdi (Victory) on Wednesday, March 22.

The music video – which premiered on her official YouTube channel (Lady Ophelia Music) gives expression of God’s exceeding power, reminding us that in Christ we are victorious.

Lady Ophelia is a GMAUK Gospel artiste of the year nominee with years of experience. She’s well known for her popular song “M’aseda nnwom” which earned her a nomination in last year’s Ghana Music Awards UK.

In an interview, she said her phone was flooded with text messages with requests from fans to release some videos for songs from the “M’aseda Nnwom” album, and she is very much excited to have satisfied the needs of her fans.

“I am excited as an artiste to satisfy the request of my fans. After M’aseda Nnwom album launch last year, there were many requests and the release of Nkunimdi is just the beginning of good things to come,” she said in an interview.

Lady Ophelia finally hinted that 2023 is conceived with many projects from her camp including a possible release of another spiritually powerful album.

Check out the “Nkunimdi” visuals from the link below: