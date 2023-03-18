A member of the Government Communication Team, Dennis Aboagye, has surprisingly revealed that road tolls were never cancelled nor suspended but only zero-rated.

The government in the 2022 budget abolished road tolls after it announced the introduction of the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy). Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta cited congestion and traffic jams at the toll booths as justification for the decision.

A year after the tolls were abolished, the government commenced stakeholder engagements aimed at reintroducing tolls across the country.

In a memo dated 10th March 2023 to the Roads and Highways Ministry, the Finance Minister sought their input on the proposed rates.

But speaking on Citi TV/Citi FM news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Dennis Aboagye popularly known as Miracles said assertions that the tolls were cancelled by the government are wrong.

“Government never cancelled road tolls, the government never said it has suspended road tolls it only said that tolls had been zero-rated.”

He added that the decision to re-introduce the road tolls was a well-thought-out process following its cancellation last year.

He, however, admitted that the plan to re-introduce the tolls could have been done in a better manner.