The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has pledged his support for Citi TV/Citi FM’s ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar.

Pledging his support for such a laudable initiative, the Regional Minister advised that such events must be encouraged and replicated in other regions to help achieve Ghana’s self-reliance drive.

“The event must be encouraged and escalated to other areas and sectors to help reduce the lifestyle diseases that we get which is because we have Europeanized our foods. Patronizing made-in-Ghana products will help us achieve the self-reliance we are seeking.”

“Eating local products will increase productivity and put food on the table of Ghanaians especially Ghanaian farmers. Rome was not built in a day, but gradually. We will get there, and a time will come when we will patronize our own products more than imported products,” the Minister added.

The Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central constituency before his speech walked through the various vendor stands taking a taste of various delicious dishes and eatables brought by vendors from all parts of the country.

On his part, the Managing Director of Citi TV/Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah equally encouraged the consumption of locally made products to help drive economic growth.

“Every food that you pick here, you are putting food on the table of a local farmer. This [‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar] and many others should be done to encourage the consumption of our local products.”

The ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar is one of the flagship events organised as part of Citi TV/Citi FM’s Heritage Month which comes off every year in March.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans, and Gino.