The ‘Caravanites’ on the day two of the Heritage Caravan had the privilege of learning about one of Ghana’s popular print, Kente and the heritage of the people of Bonwire.

The patrons had a long drive from the Eastern to the Ashanti Region after visiting the Volta Region on the first day of the 7-day trip.

Upon their arrival, the Caravanites were welcomed by the Chief of Bonwire, Nana Bobbie Ansah and his entourage.

The Heritage Caravan, which is part of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month, is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

