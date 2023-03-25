The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Ato Forson has expressed utmost disappointment at members of the National Democratic Congress who voted to approve six new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite an earlier warning.

He however thanked the other NDC MPs who stuck with the party’s positions and represented “the will of the majority of the people.”

“To say I am profoundly disappointed with the outcome of yesterday’s proceedings is an understatement. While it is true that we did not achieve the desired reduction in the number of ministers under this government, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the over 100 NDC MPs who worked tirelessly to represent the will of the majority of the Ghanaian people,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr. Ato Forson said while the outcome may not be as expected, the caucus will continue to work together to achieve its goals.

The NDC had earlier asked all its MPs not to support the approval of the nominees.

The position was to force President Akufo-Addo to significantly reduce the size of his government.

But after a secret vote, all the nominees were approved despite the absence of three MPs from the majority side in Parliament.

The outcome of Thursday’s vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

The Minority Leader took to social media to express his angst.

