Kamala Harris has arrived at the Emintsimadze palace in Cape Coast in the Central Region to meet with the Oguaa Omanhene Osaberima Kwesi Attah II.

Vice President, Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on March 26, as part of a nine-day working visit to the continent.

She was in the company of her husband, Douglas Emhoff and other top officials in the US government.

After spending three days in Ghana, she will go to Tanzania for two days, before stopping over for a night in Zambia, as her country deepens its relationship with Africa.

The highlight of her trip to Ghana was a speech she delivered at the Black Star Square on Tuesday, March 28.

Prior to that, she held bilateral talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

After the closed-door talks, they held a joint press conference.