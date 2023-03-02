The Minority in Parliament says it will start a dialogue with religious groups, civil society organizations, and traditional leaders about the potential threat the Electoral Commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument would pose to the peace and security of the nation.

The EC is attempting to use its new CI to make the Ghana card the sole identification document to register to vote.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, outlined the caucus’s steps in resisting the new constitutional instrument.

“The Minority caucus will in the coming days, collaborate with the National Democratic Congress to hold a major forum. This will afford us the opportunity to further explain the issues to the Ghanaian populace, given the critical nature of the issues at stake and the potential of this CI to undermine our democracy and thereby disturb the peace and security of our country.”

The caucus has strongly stated that it will not support the Electoral Commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) until the National Identification Authority (NIA) addresses issues with the acquisition of Ghana Cards.

It said processes must be put in place to make the acquisition of Ghana cards less tedious.

Also, the CI seeks to completely eliminate the use of the guarantor system for the purpose of proving one’s eligibility to be captured onto the voters’ register.

But the group believes, this is a deliberate ploy to deprive millions of Ghanaians the opportunity to register and have their names on the electoral roll.

It maintains that the basis for the move is unjustifiable.

“The Minority group in parliament would in the coming days, engage a broad spectrum of stakeholders including our developing partners, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, and civil society organizations to get them to appreciate the issues at stake and the consequences this bodes for Ghana’s democracy and stability”, Dr. Ato Forson added.