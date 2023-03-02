The Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Adams, has lamented the government’s delay in constructing the New Edubiase Sports Stadium.

According to the MP, despite the allocation of approximately GH¢4 million for the project, which was intended to improve sporting activities in the area when completed, the facility has been abandoned for the past six years.

During a press conference in Parliament, the MP stated that the situation has harmed the viability of the New Edubiase United Football Club in the Ghana Premier League.

“The project has been there, and it has been the same for six years. It beats our imagination that after GH¢4 million has been sunk into a project like that. The project will be so valuable to the Adansi enclave because there is no such facility there despite the talents there. It even affected the ability of the New Edubiase club to maintain its status in the premiership.”

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif says the project will be completed. He said, it will be repackaged and handed over to a new contractor.

“The project started smoothly but run into challenges and has remained same for a couple of years. The project faced engineering challenges and was redesigned and repackaged. The contractor started in earnest but abandoned it for the past two years. All attempts to ensure that the contractor returns to site failed. We have no option but to cancel the contract, but it will be repackaged and re-awarded.”