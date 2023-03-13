Renowned property investment and management outfit Net 36 Vista has partnered with the Lebanese Embassy for the maiden edition of the Francophone’s got talent show.

The anticipated top-class event has been scheduled for March 21 at the Alliance Francaise in Accra.

Expected to thrill the audience in the evening is an accomplished hiplife artistes – Mr. Drew, Sefa and Sister Debby.

Net 36 Vista CEO Dr. Ben Yartey said ahead of the event “we didn’t hesitate to support the Embassy when they approached us because we saw it as an event worth supporting. We are talking about giving a platform to the youth from the various francophone countries schooling in Ghana to exhibit their talents”.

Dr. Yartey added, “we are a property investment outfit whose primary objective is to provide decent accommodation for people from various walks of lives, giving the youth an opportunity like this to express themselves is not only considered as our Corporate Social Responsibility, but a privilege to support.”

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, pointed out that supporting the youth in the country has been of primary concern to the Embassy and the Lebanese community.

He cited his outfit’s scholarship programmes for students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), University of Ghana, Legon and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as classical examples.

The francophone’s got talent show is a special competition designed for francophones in the country.

The event has received support by way of sponsorship from Max Mart, Middle East Air Lines (Air Liban), NASCO Electronics, Lele, Verna Purified Water, Don Emilio, Mamam, Compu Ghana, Toushe Jewelry, Babel Restaurant and Latex Foam.