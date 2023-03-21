The Education Minister, Yaw Adutwum, has urged all parents who are yet to purchase items on the prospectus for their wards to send their children to school.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Adutwum said students cannot be denied access to education due to the inability to purchase items on a school prospectus.

He called on all headmasters to allow students rightfully placed in various Senior High Schools to have access to academic work.

“I want to tell all parents to take their children to school. If you don’t have all the items on the prospectus, the headmasters can’t stop you from going to school. So parents send your children to school.”

The Education Minister also interacted with parents who had issues with the Computerised School Selection Placement System for their wards.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service (GTVETS) this year placed a total of 372,780 representing 69.24 percent out of the 538,399 candidates who qualified to be placed.

However, 165, 619 qualified candidates representing 30.76 per cent who could not be matched with any of their choices had to go through the Self–Placement to select from available schools.